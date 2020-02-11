Home

Harvey Bern SWANSON

Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in his 80th year. Harvey will be deeply missed by his wife Amelia and her children Andre Frank and Sarita Crozier. He will be forever cherished by granddaughter Ellen. Harvey was predeceased by his parents Bern and Olive Swanson and by his brother Dave. He will be remembered by his sister-in-law Barb and nephews Darell (Clair) and Brian (Sarah) and their families. As per his wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation in Harvey's memory. Friends may visit Harvey's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 11, 2020
