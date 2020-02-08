|
Passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 79th year. Harvey is predeceased by his wife Gloria Kennedy (nee Howell). Father of Pam Cousineau (Blake), Wayne Kennedy (Angela), Carolyn Desautels (Robert). Grandfather of Kyle, Kara, Jodi and Laura. Dear brother of Audrey McGann, Elmer Kennedy - predeceased (Rose), and Leonard Kennedy (Joan) - both predeceased. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or services at this time. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation through Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East, Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 8, 2020