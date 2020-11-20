1/1
Harvey Moulaison
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital in his 82nd year. Predeceased by his much adored wife Marie, nee (Butts). Survived by daughters Sharon Webb (Andrew) of Pefferlaw, Karen Kucher (Walter) of Waubaushene, Lisa Moulaison of Brantford and son Shawn Moulaison (Kimberly) of Toronto. Much loved "Papa" of Tara, Cody, Kayla, Alicia, Justin, Joshua, Zachery and Emily and great-Papa to Connor, Charlie, Rylan, Phoenix, Emerson, Parker and Lucas. Predeceased by mother Madeleine and father George as well as brothers, Medrick, Henry and Ben and sisters Theresa, Edith and Agnes. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. He is now back with his beloved Marie. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
