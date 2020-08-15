Harvey PURNELL

Harvey passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in his 83rd year. Harvey was born in Collingwood on October 13, 1937 to parents Gerald and Dorothy (nee Hudson) he is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Beth and his sister Joyce Willison; predeceased by sister Ilene McLean. He will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Harvey served with the Canadian Armed Services and was a 45 year member of the Royal Canadian Legion. As per his wishes cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63. Friends may visit Harvey's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 15, 2020.