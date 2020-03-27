Home

Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Hazel Cadeau

Hazel Cadeau Obituary
Cadeau, Hazel Passed away peacefully at the Villa Care Centre on Wednesday March 25th in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Willard. Loving mother of Bruce (Mary), Andy (Sally), Terry (Colleen), and Natalie (Rick). Predeceased by her daughters Dinah (Phil) and Barbara (Harvey). Cherished grandmother of Linda, Debbie, Bonnie, Michelle, James, April, Jason, Linda, Raymond, Tanya, Jeremy and Jessie and 21 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Arthur, Martha, Violet and Ivan. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 27, 2020
