Passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) G. Eason. Dear mother of Jerry MacDonald (Karen), Danny MacDonald (Ann) and Donna Parsons. Will be missed by grandchildren Tom, Kelly (Stuart), Danielle, Ashley, Kendal (Brandon), Jill (Dustin) and Genna (Erik); and great-grandchildren Kaili, Emma, Maisie, Aiden, Briley, Jordan, Blake, Luke, Mason, Ryan and Brooks. Visitation will be held at the W. John Thomas Funeral Home, at 244 Victoria Street East in Alliston, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Reception to follow. Interment at Alliston Union Cemetery. Donations to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. 705-435-5101 www.thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020