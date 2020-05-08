Died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at age of 90. Hazel of Wasaga Beach formally of Scotland, beloved wife of the late Stanley Robertson (1999). Loving mother of Kathleen (Robert) Murphy. Cherished grandmother of James (Annie Yau), Michael and Richard Murphy. Dear sister of James Geddes of Scotland and his family. Hazel will also be missed by her nieces and nephews. Hazel loved gardening in the beautiful summer sun and when she wasn't gardening she loved spending her free time with her daughter Kathleen and her family. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home -Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made under Hazel's name to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Kathleen would like to say thank you to everyone for their support during this time. To sign Hazel's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 8, 2020.