Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Heather Lynne BLENKINSOP

Heather Lynne BLENKINSOP Obituary
Peacefully at Markdale Hospital on Monday, February 24, 2020. Heather (Findlay), in her 67th year, beloved wife of Bill Blenkinsop. Loving mother of Craig (Alma) and Cynthia (Brett) Long. Cherished grandmother of Ethan, Jacob, Hunter and the late Shae Lynne. Dear sister of Edward (Cathy) Findlay, and Linda (late Richard) Oikle. Sadly missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Chris) Blenkinsop and Betty (Graham) Reddock. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477 on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. Donations in Heather's memory to the Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5G 1X8 would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 25, 2020
