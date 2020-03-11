Home

Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
It is with great sadness but profound relief, that we announce the passing of Heidi Hoyer, after a long and difficult illness. Heidi is predeceased by her late husband, Rudy Scheffler, and her step-son , Rudy Scheffler Jr. She will be missed by her two daughters Nora Hoyer (and husband Steve Crawford) and Cybele Tschetschel (and husband David Ivany), and step-daughter Carola Mueller (nee Scheffler) (and husband Tom Mueller), and step-son Peter Scheffler (and wife Donise Richards). She also leaves granddaughter Sarah Ivany, and step-grandchildren Mitchell Mueller, Tasha Mueller, Ashley Irby (nee Scheffler) (and husband Hunter), Ryan Scheffler, Alyssa Scheffler and Cameron Scheffler. Unfortunately her great-grandchildren Jade Mueller and Ivey Mueller (Mitchell's daughters) and Bella Irby (Hunter & Ashley's daughter) will never have the opportunity to meet her in person, but will know through their parents and grandparents, how great of an Oma she was. Heidi also leaves, in Germany, her brother Hans Lahmann and sister-in-law Ute, and a niece Ulrike (and husband Oswald, and their sons Benjamin, Lukas and David) nephew Nils and nephew Ulf (and his children Aisha, Inske and Urs). A Celebration of life will be at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595, on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Simcoe County. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020
