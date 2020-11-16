The family of Henry Weimer of Midland is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Henry will be lovingly remembered by his sons: Michael (Brenda), Larry, Peter (Lorie), and Kevin (Tracy); his grandchildren: James, Kirk (Summer), Jason, Oliver, Sarah, Eric, Justin, Kayla (Jeff), and Maeghan; and his great-grandchild: Atticus. He will be dearly missed by his nephew and nieces in Germany: Eberhardt (Ingrid), Evelyn (Herbert), Monika, and Christiane (Jochen), and many, many very good friends. Henry was predeceased by his loving wife of 38 years, Audrey Marie Simms; his brother, Walter (Elizabeth), his sisters, Irma (Paul) and Hedi (Ewald); and his parents: Karl Ludwig and Johannette Weimer. Henry was born in Waldgirmes, a small village in Germany, to which he returned often to be with family and friends, including his kindergarten mates he maintained friendships with throughout their lives. He apprenticed as a young man at Zeiss and then was employed by Ernst Leitz in Wetzlar. In 1952, at the age of 23, he sought a new adventure in Canada as one of the founding members of the Ernst Leitz Company in Midland. Henry loved his work as a Precision Lens and Prism Maker until he retired in 1994. Henry cherished all things nature - he loved to hunt and fish and treasured the time he spent at his Biscotasing and Pisky Lake camps. He adored his time with his friends and family. He was an avid Formula 1 enthusiast and was a dedicated member of the Georgian Bay Hunters and Anglers, German Canadian Club and in later years, the Raytheon Elcan Retirement Club. Given the current situation with the coronavirus, a private service has occurred for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced when we enter safer times. The family requests in lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Henry's name, to the Georgian Bay Hunters and Anglers, P.O. Box 591, Midland Ontario, L4R 4L3 gbhaclub@gmail.com The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Waterside Retirement Lodge in Wasaga Beach. Your caring and kindness for our father will always be remembered.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store