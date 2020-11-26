Passed away peacefully at Dufferin Oaks on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Tom for 56 wonderful years. Dear mother of Natashia and Dana (Trevor) Putman. Cherished grandmother of Liam, Piper and Olivia. Helen will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A Graveside Service will be held at The First Presbyterian Cemetery 8029 Poplar Sideroad, Twp. of Clearview, Ontario on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Memorial donations to CAMH would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Helen in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com