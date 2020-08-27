1/1
Helen Bathgate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired School Office Administrator, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. Passed away peacefully at Matthews House hospice in Alliston, Ontario on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Cherished mother of Judi (Pete) Catania, Janice (Larry) Little, Jeanne (Steve) Wynnyk and Jeff (Laura) Bathgate. Proud Nannie of Jennifer (Rob) Emmerson, Sara Huck, Tim (Nikki) Little, Matt (Natalie) Little, Katie (Derrick) Rathmann, Kim (Ian) Leaf, Allison (Eric) Gagnon, and Colin (Ally) Bathgate. Loving Great-Nannie of Adrianna, Alyssa, Aspen, Cole, Caleb, Crewe, Nash, Nova, Kylie, Kendra, Rachel, Brooke, Mia, Jaxson, Evan, Charlotte, Michael and Emma. Dear sister of Kay Cooper and Marion Squires. Predeceased by her siblings Percival, Sr. Mary Francis, Jean and Claire. Helen will be greatly missed by her extended family and her many, many friends. The family is very grateful to Dr. Jansen for her compassionate care of Mom over the past few years. Many thanks also to the wonderful staff at Matthews House for treating Mom like one of their own family. A Private family service was held at Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535. In Mom's memory, donations may be made to Matthews House Hospice or the charity of your choice. Mom, In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, No one else will fill.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved