Helen Bathgate

Retired School Office Administrator, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. Passed away peacefully at Matthews House hospice in Alliston, Ontario on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Cherished mother of Judi (Pete) Catania, Janice (Larry) Little, Jeanne (Steve) Wynnyk and Jeff (Laura) Bathgate. Proud Nannie of Jennifer (Rob) Emmerson, Sara Huck, Tim (Nikki) Little, Matt (Natalie) Little, Katie (Derrick) Rathmann, Kim (Ian) Leaf, Allison (Eric) Gagnon, and Colin (Ally) Bathgate. Loving Great-Nannie of Adrianna, Alyssa, Aspen, Cole, Caleb, Crewe, Nash, Nova, Kylie, Kendra, Rachel, Brooke, Mia, Jaxson, Evan, Charlotte, Michael and Emma. Dear sister of Kay Cooper and Marion Squires. Predeceased by her siblings Percival, Sr. Mary Francis, Jean and Claire. Helen will be greatly missed by her extended family and her many, many friends. The family is very grateful to Dr. Jansen for her compassionate care of Mom over the past few years. Many thanks also to the wonderful staff at Matthews House for treating Mom like one of their own family. A Private family service was held at Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535. In Mom's memory, donations may be made to Matthews House Hospice or the charity of your choice
. Mom, In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, No one else will fill.