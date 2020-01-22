|
|
Passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday January 16, 2020 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Douglas Bennett and loving mother of Steven (Nancy Lea). Daughter of the late Rosetta and William Speirs. Dear sister of Eva Dazman (Orest), Barbara Nash (Barry), Shirley Winters (Tom), Marjorie Winters (Aubrey Glenn), Ivan Speirs, Mervin Speirs and predeceased by Jack, Harold, Mable, Ray, Lesslie, Garnet, Jean and Cora. Helen will be forever remembered by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation was held at Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St.E., Alliston. Funeral service was held in the chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Fdn. or Southlake Regional Health Centre Fdn. (Cancer Clinic) or St. Luke's Anglican Church would be appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020