Helen Demorest Plater (née Brown), of Kincardine and formerly of Wasaga Beach, passed away at the South Bruce Grey Hospital-Kincardine, with family by her side, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in her 85th year. Cherished wife of Claydon Hill Plater. Loving mother of Howie (Vicki) Plater of Barrie and Patti (Jack) Hawboldt of Kincardine. Dear grandmother of Tricia (Marc) Paquette, Rachel (Jesse) Barrette and great-grandmother of Charlotte Grace Barrette. Missed by sisters Mary (Dick) Prosser and Peggy (Dave) Wilson all of Stayner. Also missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her grandson Dustin Plater and brother Neal and his wife Joan Brown. A memorial service to honour Helen's life will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Kincardine, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.. Memorial donations to the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020