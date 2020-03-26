Home

Passed away peacefully at the I.O.O. F. Home, Barrie on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 92, formerly of Coldwater. Beloved wife of the late Walter Diak (May 2012). Loved mother of Debra Tice of Coldwater and Daniel Diak of Mississauga. Loving grandmother of Carolyn, Jaime, Cole, and Lea. Predeceased by her son-in-law Fred Tice. Due to the COVID-19 Virus and respect for our family and friends, cremation has taken place and a graveside service and reception will be held at a later date and will be announced. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Helen may be made to the I.O.O.F. Seniors Home Inc., Barrie or to the and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020
