|
|
Helen Puodziunas, long time resident of Thornbury, passed away at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 92. Born in St. Thomas on May 11, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Allan and Jessie (nee MacKenzie) Campbell. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Vic Puodziunas. She is survived by her son John Puodziunas, her sister Jean 'Jane' Campbell, her many nieces, nephews and their families, and by many relatives in Scotland. Always upbeat, Helen was a joy to be around and to join in with her ever present laughter. In earlier years, Helen was a teacher in Toronto. She thoroughly enjoyed skiing, tennis and especially playing cribbage and doing crosswords, reading, swimming and keeping fit. Very proud of her Campbell heritage, it seemed fitting, and Helen would have been pleased that she spent her last hours at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, ON. As prearranged, there will be no visitation or funeral, cremation has taken place. Helen would want you to share some laughter every day and be kind to each other. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Balmoral Retirement Community in Collingwood, Campbell House Hospice, Jane Patterson, and Ferguson Funeral Home for their support and compassion. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Hospice Georgian Triangle 'Campbell House' would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 7, 2020