Helen was born in Lion's Head on November 24, 1922, a daughter of the late William John and Caroline Mae (nee Duke) Tigert. She passed away peacefully at the Meaford Long Term Care Centre on Friday July 31, 2020 at the age of 97. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Ross Wright in 2007. She is remembered as the much loved mother of Roger Wright and his wife Gerry of Pickering and Cathy Mather of Meaford and her friend Charles Stafford. She will be sadly missed by her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Nicole and her husband Martin Kraftscik and great-grandchild Riley Kennedy; Colleen Wright and her husband Erik Drury and great-grandchild Odin Drury; Bob Mather and Melanie; Mike Mather and his wife Jocelyn and great-grandchildren Scarlett and Kaden; Melissa Baillie (nee Mather) and Aaron and great-grandchildren Heidi and Tommy and remembered also by their father John Baillie. Helen was predeceased by her brothers Herm Tigert, Ivan 'Doc' Tigert, Seaman 'Gump' Tigert, and sisters Leona 'Aunt Lone' Galloway, and Isabelle 'Aunt Bella' Hepburn and she will be remembered as a dear aunt by their children and families. Cremation has taken place and a private family funeral and service of committal and interment, officiated by Reverend David Young of Meaford First Baptist Church, will be conducted at Lakeview Cemetery in Meaford. In lieu of flowers and as your expression of sympathy, donations to the Meaford First Baptist Church or Meaford Nursing Home Aux. (cheques only please) would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca