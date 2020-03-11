Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen ROBILLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie ROBILLARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie ROBILLARD Obituary
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our Mother, Helen Robillard (nee Lorette) on March 9, 2020 with the family by her side. Helen was 97 years, 1 month and 4 days because Mom said at this age you counted it all. Helen faced many challenges in her life with grace and dignity but this last challenge was more than she could bare. She was our Mom and we loved her. Left to mourn her loss are daughters Shirley Butler (Patrick) and Sharon Leonard (Robert). Grandchildren Robert Butler, Colleen Fortier (Darren), Jeffrey Gage (Carla), Jennifer Landry (Andre). Great-grandchildren Cole Butler, Riley Butler, Krysten Fortier, Kelsey Smith (Brandon), Matthew Fortier and Jason Fortier, Caitlyn Lebert and Caiden Gage, Cheyenne Miller and Meadow Landry. Great Great-granddaughter Acelynn Smith. Also left to mourn are Paul's children Marian Barr (Ron), Patrick Robillard (Cheryl), Janet Meloche (Gary), Lorraine Robillard, Donald Robillard (Brenda), Annette Shaw (Scott) and Daniel Robillard (Janine) and 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her loving husband Russell Robillard (1978) and Paul (Be) Robillard (2017). Also predeceased by granddaughter Lisa Joanne Butler (1966). Parents Frederic and Alma Lorette and brothers Paul, Armand, Romeo, Joseph, Andrew and Marcel. We would like to thank the staff and residents of Shoreview At Riverside for their wonderful care and friendship. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home on Monday, March 16th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service in the chapel at 12 noon. Spring interment, St. Ann's Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the CNIB.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -