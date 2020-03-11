|
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our Mother, Helen Robillard (nee Lorette) on March 9, 2020 with the family by her side. Helen was 97 years, 1 month and 4 days because Mom said at this age you counted it all. Helen faced many challenges in her life with grace and dignity but this last challenge was more than she could bare. She was our Mom and we loved her. Left to mourn her loss are daughters Shirley Butler (Patrick) and Sharon Leonard (Robert). Grandchildren Robert Butler, Colleen Fortier (Darren), Jeffrey Gage (Carla), Jennifer Landry (Andre). Great-grandchildren Cole Butler, Riley Butler, Krysten Fortier, Kelsey Smith (Brandon), Matthew Fortier and Jason Fortier, Caitlyn Lebert and Caiden Gage, Cheyenne Miller and Meadow Landry. Great Great-granddaughter Acelynn Smith. Also left to mourn are Paul's children Marian Barr (Ron), Patrick Robillard (Cheryl), Janet Meloche (Gary), Lorraine Robillard, Donald Robillard (Brenda), Annette Shaw (Scott) and Daniel Robillard (Janine) and 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her loving husband Russell Robillard (1978) and Paul (Be) Robillard (2017). Also predeceased by granddaughter Lisa Joanne Butler (1966). Parents Frederic and Alma Lorette and brothers Paul, Armand, Romeo, Joseph, Andrew and Marcel. We would like to thank the staff and residents of Shoreview At Riverside for their wonderful care and friendship. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home on Monday, March 16th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service in the chapel at 12 noon. Spring interment, St. Ann's Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the CNIB.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020