Passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020 in her 78th year. Helen, will be lovingly remembered by her husband David. Helen was born in Chesley, ON February 27, 1943 to parents Sarah and Donald Connor; she was raised by the late Doris Wright and Audrey Cunningham. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Private family services will be held with interment at All Saints Anglican Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society would be appreciated. Friends may visit Helen's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 29, 2020