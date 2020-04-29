Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen CAPIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mary Elizabeth CAPIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Mary Elizabeth CAPIN Obituary
Passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020 in her 78th year. Helen, will be lovingly remembered by her husband David. Helen was born in Chesley, ON February 27, 1943 to parents Sarah and Donald Connor; she was raised by the late Doris Wright and Audrey Cunningham. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Private family services will be held with interment at All Saints Anglican Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society would be appreciated. Friends may visit Helen's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -