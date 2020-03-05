|
|
Helen May Hanna née Bellwood Passed away February 29, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie Ontario. Born In Stayner Ontario November 30, 1924 Predeceased by her husband Enos Hanna, parents Lou and Ella Bellwood, brother and sister in law Harvey and Fran Bellwood. Helen is remembered by nephew Lou Bellwood and his wife Rhonda, great nephews, Kade and Jax of Utopia. Brother in-law Eric Hanna, Jim Hanna, his wife Anne of Stayner and many of her Hanna nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Helen enjoyed golf, curling and bridge with many friends. In Helen's later years she was very fortunate to have the help of many wonderful people. Funeral service will be held at the W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11 am. If desired, donations to a would be appreciated. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020