Helen Palen Obituary
March, 1921 - December, 2019 We are saddened to announce the passing of Helen on December 29, 2019 at Coleman Care Centre in Barrie, ON, in her 99th year. She was born in Fort William and was a lifelong resident of West Fort. She was zealous in her door to door ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and is awaiting her resurrection into the promised earthly paradise (John 5:28 and Psalm 37:10, 11, 29). She loved gardening and was an avid reader. Mother drove her "little blue bomb" into her 90s. We will all miss her very much. The staff at Coleman Care said she was a real character and very vocal, which they really liked. We extend our thank you for their kind care for over four years. She leaves her daughters Connie Van Gent (William) of Barrie, and Donna McCullough. A private interment will take place in the spring.
