I sat with you today you know, I sat right in your chair. I know I could not see you, But I know that you were there. I couldn't hear your voice at all. But I heard every word spoken, I sat with you today you know. Calm, but yet so heartbroken. I know you followed me around, I have known it from the start, But sometimes I'm afraid to look So heavy is my heart. I often feel you touch my face, Or think I feel you near, But when I try to see you It's like you just simply disappear. I love you more and more each day, And beg for you to know, I find it harder every day Just to let you go. I sat with you today you know, I'm sure that was your scent. I cannot understand it though How you just suddenly went. I'll sit with you tomorrow, If that's okay with you. Sometimes is feels the only thing I still know what to do. I love you. Miss you every day. Till we meet again. ~Love Lawrence