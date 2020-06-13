Helen (Wallace) Wells
Died peacefully on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice after a long illness with Lung Cancer. Born in Collingwood on October 1, 1942 to parents the late Ted and Vera Wallace, Helen was a kind and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be forever loved by her husband of 55 years Harry 'Hank'; her son Brad (Laura) and two grandchildren whom she adored, Evan and Alana. Helen was predeceased by her daughter Susan (2012) and sister Jean Noble (2019). She will be deeply missed by her sister Marion (Pearson) Spellman and many nieces and nephews. Helen will be remembered as a loving wife, proud mother, grandmother, friend and dedicated teacher. She loved playing the piano and bridge, journaling and cruising but most of all she loved her family. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, Trinity United Church or Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated. Friends may visit Helen's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 13, 2020.
