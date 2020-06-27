Helen Wells

May we send our heartfelt thanks to all who gave so generously of their kindness and sympathy following the death of our beloved Helen. We especially want to thank those who made donations, sent cards, flowers and food. We also would like to thank Reverend Brian Goodings for his continuous support and friendship. Your support and condolences offered, will never be forgotten. Harry 'Hank' and Brad Wells and Family



