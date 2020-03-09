|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston Thursday, March 5, 2020 in his 88th year. Loving husband of Barbara Fandrich. Loving dad of Andreas Fandrich (Lorine) and Ursula Rausch (Thomas). Loving opa of Christopher Rausch (Emily), Hannah Rausch, Christian Fandrich (Katrina), Alexandria Fandrich, Olivia Fandrich and great-granddaughter Aurora Fandrich. Loving brother of Erika Grim in Germany (Heinz Gautsche) and their family. Helmut will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Alliston Pentecostal Church 7810 Hwy 89, Alliston Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
