Henny van Geene passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 just four days before her 95th birthday. She was predeceased 4 1/2 months ago by her beloved husband Antonius 'Tony' van Geene, who passed away on November 5, 2019. Henny and Tony's true life's work was their family; providing unconditional love, support and guidance throughout the years. They raised five children: Son Joseph van Geene (Bonnie), dear grandparents of Miranda (Chris), Michael (Pamela), Matthew (Kasie) and Michelle, great-grandparents of Brenden, Nathan, Rowan, River, Valerie, Joslyn, Roy, Hank and Gus. Daughter Henny King (Allan), dear grandparents of Ryan, Megan (Chris), great-grandparents of Meryk, Kate and Kalem. Son John van Geene (Susan), dear grandparents of Anthony (Sarah) and Shihan. Daughter Dorothy Emms (Stephen), dear grandparents of Jessica (Porter), Brittaney (Luke), Lucas (Francine), great-grandparents of Ellery, Claira, Adeline and Lilah Daughter Frances Watson (Alain), dear grandparents of Sarah (Nick), Laura, Melissa (Cameron), great-grandparents of Amelia, Abigail and Wyatt. Henny and Tony both lived through the occupation of Holland during WW2: Henny in Kaatsheuval and Tony in Waalwijk. They married shortly after the war and immigrated to Canada in May of 1953. They shared many happy years together in their adopted homeland, raised their family and celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary on June 10, 2019. Our dear Mom and Dad will be lovingly remembered for the kindness, wisdom and dedication they showed in all things throughout their lives. They will live forever in our hearts and in all of the wonderful memories they leave behind. "WE WILL ALWAYS BE TOGETHER" The family would like to thank Dr. T. Mills, their family doctor, and Dr. J. Kang, their cardiologist, and all of the cardiologists and nurses in the RVH CCU for their wonderful care and compassion for both Mom and Dad, the loving care of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and Southlake Cardiac Unit. In honour of Henny and Tony, donations may be made to 'Advanced Cardiac Care' through the RVH Foundation at www.rvh.on.ca, or by mailing a cheque to RVH Foundation, 201 Georgian Drive, Barrie, ON L4M 6M2.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020