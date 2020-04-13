|
With saddened hearts the family wish to share the passing of Henrica Maria Van Casteren(de Bruin), wife of the late Albert Van Casteren, on Friday, April 10, 2020. She would of turned 92 on the 22nd of May. She is survived by her loving children Nick (Lynda), John (Cindy), Martina (Brian)Smith, Harry (Deanna), Jerry (Diana), Terry (the late Carolyn). She was the adored and devoted grandmother of Shane (Melissa), Aaron, Ryan (Katelyn); David (Chrystal), Sarah (Rob) Michieli, Jenna (Jon) Churcher; Patrick (Jessica), Stephanie (Mark), Thomas Smith; Alicia and Jessica; Angela (Jay) Hilts, Ken (Lauren), Lisa; Nicole (James) Thayer, Jamie (Krysta). She was a wonderful great grandmother to Kylie and Owen; AJ and Tori; Iris; Sophie and Hunter; Noah, Liam, Graham, Elliot and Iris; Toby, Milo and Braydon; William and Jaxon; Alison and Logan; Kaleb, Lexi and the late Shay Lynn. She was a long time member of St. Patrick's Parish in Phelpston and over a 50 year member of the Catholic Woman's League. She was a life time valued member of the local farming community and enjoyed participating in the local Elmvale Fall Fair. She also loved attending her children's events and later took great pleasure in the life and sporting events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Respecting the social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe, Henrica's service is private. When possible we will do a memorial at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Barrie Manor for their loving care of Henrica for the last four and a half years. Special thanks to Doctor Hyslop for his compassionate care of Henrica during her brief final illness. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada, St. Patrick's Parish or The Elmvale Food Bank would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through Lynn Stone Funeral Home Elmvale, 705-322-2732 or lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 13, 2020