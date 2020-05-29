Henriette, or "Jet", passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 with her loving husband of 67 years by her side, Gerhardhus Jacobus Verburgh. She is also survived by her sons Roy (Michele) Verburgh of Midland and Rick (Claudia) Verburgh of Edmonton, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Duncan Verburgh, Melissa (Tyler Zeggil) Verburgh, Lyndsay (Taylor) Steele and McKinley, Krista (Dawson) Wildemann and Kaia. Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands on March 18, 1934, Henriette immigrated to Canada to join Gerry and his family to make a good life for themselves as proud Canadians. Henriette is survived by her dear sister Christina Bould and brother Han (Lida) Bierman along with many sister and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was greeted on the other side by her parents Johannes and Aartje Bierman and sisters Doortje Cortvriend and Wilhelmina Bloemendal. Henriette's generous spirit and strong commitment to family will be sadly missed by those who knew her. Among other things, she was a skilled seamstress, gardener and school bus driver and enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines. Henriette's gentle nature and ability to make others smile will be missed by all including her friends at the Georgian Residence and Adult Day Program. Henriette has been cremated and a celebration in keeping with COVID restrictions will follow. As an expression of sympathy, charitable donations to Hospice Huronia would be much appreciated. We thank Dr. Murdoch and the staff at Hospice Huronia for providing such kind, gracious and exemplary care to Henriette in her final weeks of life. tot we elkaar weer zien Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.