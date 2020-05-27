Henry Verstraten
February 3, 1935 - May 24, 2020 Peacefully passed at the I.O.O.F Seniors Home in Barrie on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved partner of Barbara. Loving father of Deanna (Robert), Leonard (Jennifer), Todd (Jennifer) and step father of Deborah (Daniel) and Michael. Proud grandpa of Justin, Brandon (Joshua), Byron (Kaitlyn), Christopher, Alexander, Nina, Olivia, Jack, Aaliyah and Taiya. Will be missed by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Proud life long member of the Optimist Club of Barrie. Founder of the Simcoe Community Services Foundation For people with Special Needs. He was a driving force behind the organization of the Barrie Minor Soccer Club, bringing his love of the game to many young coaches and players. Funeral Service will take place ONLINE ONLY via livestream at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Brentwood. Donations in Henry's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society and are greatly appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank all of the staff at the I.O.O.F Seniors Home for the care and compassion they treated Henry with. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com


