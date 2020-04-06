|
|
Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Barry, special companion of 25 years to Bernice and beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Stanton). Loving father of Chris (April) of Kitchener and the late Geoffrey. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca and Madyson (Kamran). Loved brother of Evelyn (Gary predeceased), Joan (Donald predeceased), Shirley (Joe predeceased) and the late Willard (Ruth), Winifred (Romeo) and Keith. Sadly missed by Bernice's children and grandchildren. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 6, 2020