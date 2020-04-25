|
After a lengthy illness Bert passed away peacefully on April 16,2020 at the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf, Barrie at the age of 67. He was the son of Enid (Hoover) Day-2003 and Cyril John Day -1999 also of Barrie. His surviving family, sister Andrea (Ernie), older brother Tim (Bev), cousins Brian (Elaine), Doug (Eileen) of Winnipeg, Richard (Jan) of Cardiff, Wales, nephew Gordon Day and his 2 children of Toronto will all miss him dearly. This gifted athlete went to the Deaf Olympics in Malmo, Sweden in the early 1970's. He even had his football jersey retired when he graduated from the E.C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton, Ontario. During those years he was spotted by the Toronto Argos talent scout as a possible recruit which would have fulfilled his dream of playing professional football. Graduating from George Brown College as a fine draftsman, Bert worked for Devilbiss Canada Ltd. in Barrie for many years. Later he worked for The City of Barrie as a Parking and Traffic Technician, for example, switching all of the old parking meters to digital format. His passion was building projects around the house and cottage and his dog. He had a wide range of interests including scuba diving at night on the Barrier Reef in Australia, all sports, his group of friends and assisting at Deaf Access Simcoe. This real leader approached any challenge with enthusiasm and precision. He was both a gentle-man and a gentleman whom we will all fondly remember. Bert is at peace now in heaven with God and his family. Many thanks to the staff and Dr. Wright of the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf for taking exceptional care and sharing their love and encouragement with him over these last 8 months. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bert's name would be appreciated to Bob Rumball home for the Deaf,1 Royal Parkside Drive, Barrie L4M0C4 or Deaf Access Simcoe at 11 Victoria Street, Unit 214, Barrie Ont. Cremation has already occurred as per his instructions. PEACEFUL TRANSITION is taking care of all of the details. A "Celebration of Life" will be celebrated at a future date, post Covid 19.The interment will be done by the minister at St. Mark's Anglican Lutheran Midland. It will be at a future date for immediate family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 25, 2020