It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Herman will be remembered as a true gentleman who served his country in World War II in the medical corps and more importantly, as the war ended, he was recruited by the British to interrogate possible Nazi collaborators. Upon his return and after working up the shore in Cognashene in construction he returned to town and in 1956 started working at Oakridge the maximum-secure psychiatric hospital until his retirement in 1980. Herman is survived by Jo-Ann, his loving wife of 65 years, son James and his wife Karen, daughter Mary-Jo, Grandchildren Shannon, Karly (Tyler) and Justin, Great Poppa to Bentley, Beau and Beckham. Out of thirteen siblings he is only survived by his sisters Doreen of Barrie and Alma of Elliot Lake. Dad you were the greatest father one could have. We only wish your great-grand-kids would have had more time with you. May you rest in peace. We love you. A private funeral mass was celebrated at St. Ann's Church, followed by cremation. If desired, donations to the GBGH Foundation would be greatly appreciated and will be accepted by the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store