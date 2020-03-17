|
McCORMACK, Hilary (nee Ashworth), in her 69th year, from Utopia, Ontario, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14, 2020. She was married for 48 years to Neil McCormack and was a beloved mother to Andrea and Jeff mother-in-law to Anderson and Nadia. Hilary was a loving Mamoo to Dylan, Jonah and Tessa. Hilary is survived by her sister Joyce and predeceased by her brothers Jim and Colin. Hilary loved spending time at her cottage, reading, doing crosswords and swimming. The family trip to Florida last year will always be cherished. Hilary was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and all who would like to celebrate Hilary will be invited. Donations in Hilary's name to The Royal Victoria Hospital Cancer Centre and the Hospice Simcoe would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020