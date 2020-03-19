|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Mill Creek Care Centre on March 14, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband Eppe Van Dam. Loving mother of Harry (Joan), Bill (Sandra), Jane Tjeerdsma (Eelke) and Jack (Fern). Cherished grandmother of Abe, Sonya, Heidi, Christina, John, Jennifer, Edward, Jonathan, Kyle, Chad, Jay, and great-grandmother of Kieran, Emma, Deanna, Rachel, Jordan, Matthew, Isabelle, Caitlin, Isaac, Eva, and Hayden. Dear sister of Klaas, the late Iet, the late Klazina, the late Henk, Eika, Lisa and Jannie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Service is cancelled indefinitely. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020