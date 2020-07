Passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of Frederick "Fred" for 66 years. Loving mother of Joe and his wife Bea McNaughtan, and Stephen and his wife Marcelle. Cherished Oma of Anthonie, Marissa, and Kerstin, and great-Oma of Audrey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, post Covid. Memories of Hildegard may be shared at www.peacefultransition.ca