Passed away at home Sunday, January 19, 2020 in her 68th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Richard Knowlton. Loving mom of Jen (Mike), Jim (Kathy) and Jason. Loving grandma of Ryan, Megan, Cole, Noah, Sara and great grandma of Ava. Loved daughter of the late John and Evelyn Malloy. Fondly remembered by Sara Jane, her brother Jack and her extended family. A Celebration of Holly's Life will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the Alliston and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 24, 2020
