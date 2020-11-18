Sadly in his 101st year, Horst Werner Robert Baer passed away at home on November 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Helga and his two daughters Gabriele Coneybeare and Diana (Lloyd) Cotton. He will also be mourned by 3 granddaughters, Corinne (Douglas) Fox, Michelle Cotton, and Krista (Jeffrey) Nicholson and 5 great-grandchildren, Trenton and Gabriele Palmer, Tatum Fox, Audrey and Eliza Nicholson. His presence will be sorely missed by patrons of Baer Harbour Marina. Due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral and internment are family only. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice
may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com