1/1
Horst BAER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horst's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadly in his 101st year, Horst Werner Robert Baer passed away at home on November 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Helga and his two daughters Gabriele Coneybeare and Diana (Lloyd) Cotton. He will also be mourned by 3 granddaughters, Corinne (Douglas) Fox, Michelle Cotton, and Krista (Jeffrey) Nicholson and 5 great-grandchildren, Trenton and Gabriele Palmer, Tatum Fox, Audrey and Eliza Nicholson. His presence will be sorely missed by patrons of Baer Harbour Marina. Due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral and internment are family only. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved