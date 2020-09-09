1/
Howard Blair BALLANTYNE
Peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Tuesday September 8, 2020. Howard Ballantyne, in his 59th year, beloved husband of Michele (Boyd). Loving father of T.J., and Jessica (Josh) Henderson. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Mason, Easton, and Wyatt. Dear brother of Rick, Laurie, and Sueanne. An invitational family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. Donations in Howard's memory to the CNID would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
