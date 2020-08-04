1/1
Howard Charles "MacKenzie" Black
Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 85. MacKenzie was born in Brechin to the late Richard and Elma Black. Beloved husband of Violet (nee Cleaveley) for 64 years. Son in-law of the late Alfred and Ethel Cleaveley. Loving father of Andy, Roy, Edward (Rexy), Robert (Connie), Randy (Susan), and Margaret Thompson (Larry). Proud grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Roy (Blanche), Everett (Margaret), Jean Smith (Ken), Donald (Betty), Edward, Lila Eastcott (Howard), William, Mary Dunbar (Ken) and Elmer (Joan). MacKenzie will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E. Orillia on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A private family service will be held in the chapel on Friday, August 7, 2020. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to The War Amps. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
