After a full life with family, friends and much laughter, Hugh passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5th, in his 89th year. He was married 65 years to his wife, Connie, father of Don, Suzanne and Jane, and grandfather of Cassandra and Spencer. He loved his annual fishing trips with the guys and was up for card playing get-togethers anytime. He was an avid curler and 2-time president of the Barrie Curling Club. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. During these times, in lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice in his memory are appreciated. And lift a glass of cheer to celebrate his life. Cremation entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on May 8, 2020.
