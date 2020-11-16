Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, in the presence of his Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Our hearts are broken. We will be forever grateful for the love and care he gave our family. He was born 93 years ago in Poland on October 26, 1927 to his parents Daniel and Anna Melzer. Huldreich was the beloved husband of the late Auguste Vehmeier and they were married for 60 years. Loving father to Rita Melzer, Marlene (Cliff) Pratt. Special Opa to Daniella (Graham) Fry, Michaelle (Michael) Harloff and Krystle (David) Diodati and a very special Tik Tok Opa to Iyla, Mia and Mikayla. Huldreich had a passion for nature and loved his gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. A private family funeral has been held at Christ our Hope Lutheran Church. Remembrances of Huldreich may be made to Christ our Hope Lutheran Church. To leave a condolence or to share a memory of Huldreich, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Matthew 25:13 - " Therefore keep watch, because you do not know the day or the hour."