Ila PETROFF

Passed away peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia on Thursday August 27, 2020 at the age of 89 of Coldwater and formerly of Gloucester Pool. Beloved and cherished wife for 68 years of the late Doug (October 2018). Loved mother of Brent (Terry) and Dianne Laurel (Rick). Loving grandmother of Susan (Andy), Cory (Susanne), Ben (Shannon), Alyssa (Jenn), Craig (Ashley), and Duane (Kara). Dear great grandmother of Andrew, Marcus, Lyla, Dylan, Sara, Presley, Drew, Jase, Megan, and Taylor. Loving sister of Bruce Pipher (late Gladys), Iris Beach (Mervyn Bell and the late Ernie Beach), Ross Pipher (late Grace), Gary Pipher (Barbara), and the late Marina Woodman (Dave). Will be fondly remembered by her special niece Linda Beach, by her many nieces, nephews and by her extended family the Petroff's. Following cremation, a private family graveside service will be held at the Coldwater Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Ila may be made to the RVH "Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre", Barrie or to Mariposa House Hospice, Orillia and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com