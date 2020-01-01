|
It was with great sadness that we said our final farewells to (Beth) Ileen Murray on December 24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Known to some family and friends as Eileen Hutchinson or Eileen Dixon. Beloved mother to Heather Lynn (Dixon) (Pepin) Kendry. Mother-in-law to Douglas Alan Kendry. Cherished grandmother to Andre Gaetan Pepin, Melanie Rachelle Williamson and Nathalie Elizabeth Pepin. Especially loved by Melanie's husband Ryan Williamson. Adored great-grandmother to Madeline Mae and Charlotte Belle Williamson and Colton Carver Pepin. Ileen was predeceased by husbands Graham Lanning Dixon of Winnipeg Manitoba and Alan Sinclair Murray of Barrie. Mom will be reunited with her children Beverly and Peter Dixon. Daughter to Roy Albert Hutchinson and Violet Rebecca MacMaster. Born in Allandale ... never gave up that right to passage. Once an Allandale Girl always an Allandale Girl! An interment service will take place at the Barrie Union Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca