Passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in her 88th year. Ina Horn of Barrie, beloved wife of the late Donald Horn. Treasured mother of the late Linda (survived by Jim) Bewick, Daniel (Nancy), the late David, Raymond (Margaret) and Tom. Loved Nana to Heather, Brandon and Andrew and proud great Nana to Joseph, Victoria and Hailey. Lovingly remembered by her brother Sam Bell, and many other relatives living in Ireland. A private family service will be held followed by inurnment at Elmvale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Messages may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com