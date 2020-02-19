|
Died peacefully at her home, February 16, 2020. Her family was by her side. Inga (née Lethin) was born to Ivar and Karin Lethin on July 31, 1928 in Tj?rn, Sweden. She was an only child. She spent the majority of her childhood in Linköping, Sweden. After a few years of working in England, she met her future husband, Keith, on a Fred Olsen passenger ship between England and Sweden. Inga and Keith immigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Orillia where Keith worked as a General Surgeon. Inga then relocated to St. Marys after Keith's death. Inga is survived by her son Eric (Pamela) and grandchildren Alan and Claire. Inga's passions included travelling, cooking, walking and raising her family. She loved animals and especially loved dogs (Fluffy, Susie, Tess and Sophie). Inga was a loving and generous person and always dedicated herself to her family. At her request, there will be no funeral service. She will join Keith in the Orillia Cemetery. To celebrate her life, her friends may recall their fond memories of Inga. In addition, donations to local Humane Societies or the may be done through the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820) www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 19, 2020