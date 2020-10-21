1/1
Ingeborg ANDERSSEN
Of Wasaga Beach, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 with her closest friend by her side at the age of 82. She was born on May 4, 1938 in Wuerzburg, Germany. Ingeborg will be well remember through all of her friends. We would like to thank the doctors and great nursing staff at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital and Campbell House Hospice for the compassionate and wonderful care that Ingeborg received. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Ingeborg may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Ingeborg, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
