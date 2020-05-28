Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in her 76th year. Beloved wife of the late Jim Lethbridge. Dear mom of Jerry, Bryan (Laurie) and Chris (Diane). Loving Nanny to Jenna, Troy, Trevor and David. Great Nanny to Henry and Cameron. Dear sister of Eric Pauze, the late Bernice Mckee, May Smith and Yvonne (the late Armand) Desroches. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Lorette Pauze. Irene worked at Elcan Optical Technologies for over 30 years until her retirement in 2010. She was a very hard working, beautiful, loving family-oriented person with a great sense of humour. Before her illness began to slow her down, she loved nothing more than attending her kids and grandkids events, celebrating birthdays, watching hockey games, baking cookies, gardening, hosting long weekends family barbeques, travelling and getting away on special sister weekends. Irene will be sadly missed by her family, extended family and all her friends. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 28, 2020.