|
|
Peacefully at The Villa Long Term Care Nursing Home on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in her 99th year. Has finally been reunited with her beloved husband Walter. Will be fondly remembered by Sheila, her other nieces and nephews and extended family. A special thank you to her Villa family for the exceptional care over the years, where she volunteered for many years before becoming a resident. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Villa Care Van or . Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland, 705-526-5449.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 18, 2020