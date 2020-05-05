Irwin Dale Fawcett
Passed away at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood on May 3, 2020 at the age of 83 not long after his beloved wife the late Patricia (née Warren) of over 62 years. Loving father of Mark Fawcett, Mike (Marie - Josée Blanchette) Fawcett, Beth (Jocelyn Richards) Fawcett and Craig (Theresa Morwood) Fawcett. Cherished grandfather of Lacey, Matthew, Peter, Austin, Shantal and Conner. Dear Brother of the late Robert (late Joan) Fawcett, late Lorraine (late Geoff) Gurney and Evelyn (David) Rae. Dale spent over ten years working on the Collingwood Ship yards and over 25 years at AECL as a steamfitter in his earlier years. Dale loved spending his free time feeding the birds in his front yard and fighting off the squirrels that would bother them. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He will never be forgotten. Arrangements entrusted to the Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Dale's and Patricia Lives will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Heart & Stroke foundation or Meals on Wheels would be greatly appreciated by his family. To sign Dale's Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.
